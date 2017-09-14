Residents hope for new career during job fair

Sometimes it can be hard to find a job, but Thursday area residents got a chance to see what's available and talk to some of those companies directly.

The Region's Largest Job & Career Fair was held at John Wood Community College's Student Activity Center. The job fair, which was sponsored by WGEM and the Herald-Whig, saw people from area companies like DOT Foods, Blessing Hospital and Knapheide looking for new employees.

One person felt the job fair helped companies see the person past the resume.

"You can explain maybe your work experience or what's in between the lines," Becky Rossiter said. "They can explain more back to you and give you more personal details or how your field can help relate into the field they're looking for an opening in. Get more options that you can apply for."

The job fair brought out roughly 20 companies. Officials told me more residents came out to this year's event than last year and they hope to see more businesses and residents take part next year.