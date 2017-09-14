QHS homecoming parade draws big crowd - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QHS homecoming parade draws big crowd

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The color blue lined Maine Street in Quincy Thursday night as families showed their support for Quincy Public Schools.

Hundreds of people came out to watch the floats that showed off elementary students all the way to high school.

Students said they're blown away by the support of the Blue Devil community.

"I'm just so excited and happy to go through this week." Cassandra Steffen said. "It's kind of sad that it's our last homecoming week as a senior, but it's great to see everyone's spirit and everyone coming together as a whole school."

"It just shows how much pride we have in the community for one another and how it's awesome that we can all come together." Brian McIntyre said.

QHS will take on Galesburg for their homecoming game Friday night. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

