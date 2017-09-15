Quincy golf course considers video gambling machine - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy golf course considers video gambling machine

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Outside of Westview golf course pro shop. Outside of Westview golf course pro shop.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Video gambling machines could be on their way to Westview Golf Course in Quincy.

The discussion came up during a recent park board meeting. According to our news gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the park district hopes to use the revenue to offset costs at the course.

Park Board members tabled the vote until next month to get input from the public before voting.

