Upcoming flu shot clinic in Quincy

Local health officials say now is the time to start preparing for the upcoming flu season.

The Adams County Health Department will hold its first flu shot clinic this weekend.

Jeremy Ledford with the Adams County Health Department said flu shot clinic will be at John Wood Community College on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A standard flu vaccine will cost $25.00 and the high dose vaccine costs $45.00. Residents are asked to bring their insurance cards. They can bill insurance, Illinois Medicaid and Medicare.



For more information, you can visit the Adams County Health Department's website.