Illinois AG Lisa Madigan not seeking reelection

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced Friday she will not seek a fifth term.

Madigan was first elected to the post in 2002 and took office the following January. Her current term ends in 2019.

The following is a portion of her statement released Friday:

After serving as Illinois Attorney General for over 14 years, today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection. I still have much work to do on many important issues, and I will continue to give my best to the people of Illinois and the Office of Attorney General every day through the end of my term in January 2019. As I look ahead, I believe that the end of my fourth term as Attorney General will be the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I have dedicated my career to helping people. That will continue to be my focus, and I am looking forward to finding new ways to do that with the passion that I have brought to my work as Attorney General. I have no doubt that having the opportunity to serve the people of Illinois as their Attorney General will forever be a highlight of my life. I thank the people of Illinois for placing their trust in me, and I want to thank all of those who have supported my work in elected office. As Attorney General, I’ve fought every day for the people of Illinois.

Madigan's statement did not reveal her plans after the current term expires.

Madigan is the daughter of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. She briefly considered a run for governor but in 2013, she said the state wouldn't be "well-served by having a governor and speaker of the House from the same family."

You can read her full statement regarding the announcement here.

*Associated Press contributed to this story.