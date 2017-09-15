Illinois AG Lisa Madigan not seeking reelection

Fire broke out in a rural Adams County home Thursday afternoon.More >>
Fire broke out in a rural Adams County home Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Quincy Public Library hosted its Little Read Event at the early childhood center today. It's an event that helps preschoolers get a head start on something crucial in life.More >>
The Quincy Public Library hosted its Little Read Event at the early childhood center today. It's an event that helps preschoolers get a head start on something crucial in life.More >>
250 fourth grade students took a trip back to the early 1900s at the Adams County Fair today. The Olde Tyme Association, Hy-vee, and Quincy Elks helped students experience what life was like in the 1930s and 40s.More >>
250 fourth grade students took a trip back to the early 1900s at the Adams County Fair today. The Olde Tyme Association, Hy-vee, and Quincy Elks helped students experience what life was like in the 1930s and 40s.More >>
Do your kids know how to call 9-1-1 or what to do if they come across a downed power line? That's what more than 250 5th graders learned Thursday in Carthage at the Safety Fair put on by Western Illinois Electrical Coop.More >>
Do your kids know how to call 9-1-1 or what to do if they come across a downed power line? That's what more than 250 5th graders learned Thursday in Carthage at the Safety Fair put on by Western Illinois Electrical Coop.More >>
Fall road projects are not something Macomb usually does, but this year two major projects area about to get underway.More >>
Fall road projects are not something Macomb usually does, but this year two major projects area about to get underway.More >>
Authorities said six people were arrested in a Quincy home Wednesday night on meth charges.More >>
Authorities said six people were arrested in a Quincy home Wednesday night on meth charges.More >>
A Hannibal man was sentenced Thursday morning to a total of 37 years in prison on two charges, court records show.More >>
A Hannibal man was sentenced Thursday morning to a total of 37 years in prison on two charges, court records show.More >>