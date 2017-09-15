Rep. Davidsmeyer announces run for reelection

Local state representative C.D. Davidsmeyer announced Friday morning he will seek another term in the Illinois General Assembly.

Davidsmeyer currently represents the 100th House District, covering Pike and Scott counties in the WGEM viewing area.

"After talking with friends and constituents, I have been encouraged by the number of people asking me to continue to serve," Davidsmeyer stated. "As your voice in Springfield, I am working hard to bring fiscal responsibility and conservative principles back to Illinois.”

Davidsmeyer was appointed to the House in December of 2012 to fill the seat vacated by former representative Jim Watson.