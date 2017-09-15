Local man gets 10 years in elder abuse case

A local man convicted of elder abuse was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, according to the prosecutor.

Court records show Anthony Villeme was convicted of elder abuse in the first degree by a Monroe County jury back in July. Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton said he will have to serve at least 85 percent of the 10-year prison sentence handed down Friday.

Villeme was arrested last year after police said he hit a 74-year-old man multiple times in the face. Authorities said the victim was seriously injured as a result of the incident.

Clayton previously stated Villeme claimed self defense in the case. He stated Villeme claimed the victim lunged at one of his children.