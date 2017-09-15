Local man gets 10 years in elder abuse case - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local man gets 10 years in elder abuse case

Posted:
Villeme Villeme
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A local man convicted of elder abuse was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, according to the prosecutor.

Court records show Anthony Villeme was convicted of elder abuse in the first degree by a Monroe County jury back in July. Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton said he will have to serve at least 85 percent of the 10-year prison sentence handed down Friday.

Villeme was arrested last year after police said he hit a 74-year-old man multiple times in the face. Authorities said the victim was seriously injured as a result of the incident.

Clayton previously stated Villeme claimed self defense in the case. He stated Villeme claimed the victim lunged at one of his children.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.