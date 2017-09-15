Drive-thru flu clinic back in Quincy

Flu shots will be offered at the Drive-Thru Flu Clinic at John Wood Community College.

Health Officials said everyone should receive the vaccine.

Flu season is right around the corner and the Adams County Health Department says now is the time to get a flu shot.

The health department will host a drive-thru flu clinic at John Wood Community College on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Health officials said a flu shot helps protect you and others who are not able to receive the vaccine, like infants and those with compromised immune systems.

"It's really simple: everyone should get the flu shot," Adams County Public Health Director Jerrod Welch said. "It keeps you healthy. It keeps those that you love healthy and really, that's the key right there. Keeps those around you, who you love, healthy. "

If you cannot come to Sunday's clinic, there are more scheduled or you can visit the Adams County Health Department.

The complete Flu Clinic Schedule is below.

Adams County Health Department Flu Clinic Schedule:

Quincy Senior Center: Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m

Liberty School :Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Camp Point High School: Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m

Mendon Grade School:Thursday, Oct. 5 from 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Payson Grade School: Tuesday, Oct 10 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

For an FAQ on flu vaccines provided by the health department, click here.