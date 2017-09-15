Improvements underway at Quincy park - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Improvements underway at Quincy park

By Chelsea Smith, Meteorologist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Parents, your kids will be able to enjoy a new addition at Quincy's Madison Park playground.

Quincy Park District Officials said the playground for 2 to 5-year-olds was about 20 to 30 years old and needed upgrades, so now crews have installed new slides and platforms.The Park District says it'll be safer for kids.

"The safety standpoint, regulations are always changing. This is all new equipment," said Matt Higley Director of the Quincy Parks District. "The manufacturers make sure the equipment is up to safety standards."

After the new play set is built, crews will remove the old one. The park district expects the work to finish on Monday.

