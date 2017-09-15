QU talks about freedom of speech - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

In celebration of the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution, Quincy University talked about the current state of free speech on college campuses.

The political science and criminal justice departments sponsored a town hall Forum for students, staff, and the public. Students were asked to comment on how far free speech goes, what type of offensive speech should not be allowed on campus, and if there needs to be a speech code. 

"What kind of speech should be protected?" said Justin Coffey a QU Associate Professor of History."Should there be such things as hate speech are there certain types of speech that go too far?" We're examining these questions because it's not just on college campuses where we are having debates about freedom of speech it's everywhere in this country." 

Professors said this event introduced students to civil life and taught students how to have thoughtful arguments and debates while trying to persuade the community. 

