Land auction raising money to fight drugs

This property is going to be auctioned on October 17.

A Tri-State sheriff's office is using a piece of land that helped make drugs to raise money for its fight against drugs.

The McDonough County Sheriff's office is planing to auction off a property at the northwest corner of 1650th Road and Emperor Road.

The Sheriff's office estimates the sale will go for over $25,000.

Chief Deputy Nicholas Petitgout said the land was seized in a drug operation, and the office plans on using the proceeds from the sale to fund their operations.

"It helps us further our drug operations, and the other is it sort of makes people think a little bit about some of the decisions they make when it comes to the drug trade." Petitgout said.

The auction will take place at the property on October 17th at noon.