Local experts give advice after Equifax breach

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
More than a week after the Equifax data breach that affected credit for 143 million Americans, officials say many Tri-State residents still don't know what to do.

Local experts suggest getting your credit report from Annualcreditreport.com. This allows you to get the report for free from the three major credit bureaus.
That way you can see where you stand or if there's any suspicious activity. And if you plan to use a credit monitoring service, experts say choose wisely.

"Monitoring programs are excellent if you choose one that also will fix the problem for you at no charge if you become a victim. Simply monitoring your credit and getting an alert that somethings already happened, really isn't a big help at that time," Michael Hitt , President of CBQ Services said.

The FTC also recommends putting a freeze on your credit report, but that can impact your ability to open a new account or apply for a loan.

