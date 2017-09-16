Friday's Area Scores (Non-football)- September 15 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday's Area Scores (Non-football)- September 15

Posted:

**High School Soccer, Boys**

(Evansville Reitz Tournament)

Quincy High: 1
Reitz Memorial: 3
Jaeden Smith: Goal

(Regular Season Games)

Canton: 10
The Fulton School: 2
LaVion Wilson: 3 Goals, 3 Assists

**College Soccer, Men's**

7) Rockhurst: 2
Quincy: 1
Eddie Plesha: Goal (1')

**College Soccer, Women's**

Rockhurst: 0
20) Quincy: 1
Mackenzie Rief: Goal (29')
Hawks: (4-0, 2-0 GLVC)

**High School Volleyball**

(Mt. Pulaski Tournament)

West Prairie: 2
Williamsville: 0
(25-15, 25-21)

West Prairie: 0
Lena Winslow: 2
(25-21, 25-21)




 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.