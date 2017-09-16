Friday's Area Scores (Non-football)- September 15

**High School Soccer, Boys**
(Evansville Reitz Tournament)
Quincy High: 1
Reitz Memorial: 3
Jaeden Smith: Goal
(Regular Season Games)
Canton: 10
The Fulton School: 2
LaVion Wilson: 3 Goals, 3 Assists
**College Soccer, Men's**
7) Rockhurst: 2
Quincy: 1
Eddie Plesha: Goal (1')
**College Soccer, Women's**
Rockhurst: 0
20) Quincy: 1
Mackenzie Rief: Goal (29')
Hawks: (4-0, 2-0 GLVC)
**High School Volleyball**
(Mt. Pulaski Tournament)
West Prairie: 2
Williamsville: 0
(25-15, 25-21)
West Prairie: 0
Lena Winslow: 2
(25-21, 25-21)