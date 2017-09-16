Quincy boat show provides economic boost - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy boat show provides economic boost

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
If you took a walk down to Quincy's riverfront on Saturday, you may have felt like you stepped into a time machine.

Classic Boat owners came to the Quincy Boat Club on Saturday.

Boats from the 1930s through the 1970s were seen riding along the river. 

Lou Leakman and her husband Tom brought their 1953 Chris-Craft all the way from Grafton, Illinois.

"Normally we go out during the day, and come back at night to our docks, but this is really a great opportunity for us to come to a nice riverside town, and spend the weekend, and Quincy is such a hospitable town." Lou Leakman said.

Hospitality that Tom said is something they've come to look forward to each year they come to the Classic Boat show.
 
"We've found this to be the most hospitable town on the whole river." Tom Leakman said. "They really like to have you here, they go out of their way to make sure that everybody has everything they need, and I can't think myself of a better place to go out and spend a weekend on the water."

Co-Organizer Rob Ebbing said about 95% of boat show participants are from out of town, which in turn helps the local economy receive a boost.

"It's good for the community." Ebbing said. "It's bringing them in. Their staying in hotels, some of them are going to be wandering through town, looking for places to eat, and shop, and then down here showing their boats off."

Leakman agreed. She said she and her husband, along with other boat show participants made it a point to visit the town.

"When we come to Quincy, we actually go out up into the square, and have lunch and look around at the farmers market, and sometimes we go to little flea markets and things that are in town." Lou Leakman said.

The boat show continues Sunday morning, and the admittance is free.

