Quincy residents walk to end Alzheimer's - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy residents walk to end Alzheimer's

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The walk started at Clat Adams Park. The walk started at Clat Adams Park.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hundreds of residents attended the walk to end Alzheimer's on the Quincy riverfront on Saturday.

Cheri  Robertson of the Alzheimer's association said the disease affects more and more people each day, and organizers say the big support means that the disease affects a lot of families.

"Every 66 seconds someone else is diagnosed with it." Robertson said. "So it is something that is touching all of us and that doesn't even mention the caregivers, because they're affected by the disease as well."

If you missed the walk and would like to donate, you can click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.