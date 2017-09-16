Quincy residents walk to end Alzheimer's

Hundreds of residents attended the walk to end Alzheimer's on the Quincy riverfront on Saturday.

Cheri Robertson of the Alzheimer's association said the disease affects more and more people each day, and organizers say the big support means that the disease affects a lot of families.

"Every 66 seconds someone else is diagnosed with it." Robertson said. "So it is something that is touching all of us and that doesn't even mention the caregivers, because they're affected by the disease as well."

If you missed the walk and would like to donate, you can click here.