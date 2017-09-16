5K held to raise money for music education

The goal was to finish the race before the symphony ended.

It was a sight to see today, as Beethoven laced up his sneakers and took part in an event that raises money for music programs in the Tri-States.

At Wavering Park in Quincy, dozens participated in the Beat Beethoven 5K and ran to the tune of Beethoven's 5th Symphony. The goal was to finish before the symphony ended.

Event Chairman Peg Holzgrafe said the money raised goes to music education for children.

"I see children really enjoying music, whether they enjoy the rhythm of it, they enjoy singing with it, there is something calming, soothing, comforting in all aspects I think of music." Holzgrafe said.

WGEM's Alexandra Carter also participated in the race. She finished 2nd in the women's group, and beat Beethoven.