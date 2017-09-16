5K held to raise money for music education - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

5K held to raise money for music education

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Runners took part in the 5k Saturday morning. Runners took part in the 5k Saturday morning.
The goal was to finish the race before the symphony ended. The goal was to finish the race before the symphony ended.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

It was a sight to see today, as Beethoven laced up his sneakers and took part in an event that raises money for music programs in the Tri-States.

At Wavering Park in Quincy, dozens participated in the Beat Beethoven 5K and ran to the tune of Beethoven's 5th Symphony. The goal was to finish before the symphony ended.

Event Chairman Peg Holzgrafe said the money raised goes to music education for children.

"I see children really enjoying music, whether they enjoy the rhythm of it, they enjoy singing with it, there is something calming, soothing, comforting in all aspects I think of music." Holzgrafe said.

WGEM's Alexandra Carter also participated in the race. She finished 2nd in the women's group, and beat Beethoven.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.