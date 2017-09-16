Saturday's Area Scores-September 16

**College Football**
Lincoln: 3
Quincy: 7
Kody Wood: TD reception
Chris Harris: 27carries, 107yds
Hawks: (2-1, 1-0 GLVC)
Evangel: 54
Culver-Stockton: 14
Wildcats: (0-4)
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Marshall: 1
Hannibal: 3
Cory Allensworth: Goal, Assist
Pirates: (9-3, 6-0 NCMC)
(Reitz Memorial Tournament)
Chesterfield Marquette: 2
Quincy High: 1
**High School Softball**
(Louisiana Tournament)
*Championship Game
Monroe City: 6
Highland: 0
*Tournament Play
Father Tolton: 3
Monroe City: 5
Lauren Youngblood: Walk-off 2 run HR
Centralia JV: 3
Monroe City: 17
(Paris Tournament)
*Championship
Clark County: 2
Salisbury: 3
*3rd Place
Canton: 8
South Shelby: 2
Olivia Jarvis: WP, 8 K's
*Tournament Play
Community R-6: 0
Canton: 4
Abbey Jarvis: WP, 7 K's, RBI, 2B
Clark County: 5
Canton: 3
Clark County: 9
Paris: 2
(Warrenton Tournament)
*Championship
Hannibal: 7
Warrenton: 6
*Tournament Play
Steeleville: 2
Hannibal: 12
**High School Volleyball**
(WB6 Quad @ Quincy)
Rock Island: 0
Quincy High: 2
(25-8, 25-11)
Sierra Erke: 6 Kills
Alleman: 0
Quincy High: 2
(25-10, 25-18)
Ali Spohr: 11 Assists
Kayla Mast: 6 Kills
Blue Devils: (13-4, 5-0 WB6)
(Keokuk Invitational)
*Championship
2) Holy Trinity: 0
6) New London: 2
(21-17, 21-18)
*Tournament Play
Central Lee: 1
BND: 2
(17-21, 24-22, 15-9)
Holy Trinity: 2
Knoxville: 0
(21-11, 21-11)
Emily Box: 13 Kills, 3 Aces
Maya Rashid: 6 Digs
Keokuk: 2
Columbus Junction: 0
(21-9, 21-11)
New London: 2
Central Lee: 0
(21-19, 21-6)
Keokuk: 0
BND: 2
(21-10, 21-10)
New London: 2
Keokuk: 0
(21-4, 21-1)
Columbus Junction: 0
Holy Trinity: 2
(21-5, 21-7)
Emily Box: 10 Kills
Erin Anderson: 3 Aces
Knoxville: 2
Central Lee: 0
(21-13, 21-18)
Knoxville: 2
Keokuk: 0
(22-20, 21-14)
BND: 0
Holy Trinity: 2
(21-17, 21-14)
Emily Box: 11 Kills
Boeding: 5 Kills
Central Lee: 0
Holy Trinity: 2
(21-6, 21-14)
Central Lee: 2
Columbus Junction: 0
(21-16, 21-14)
Holy Trinity: 2
Keokuk: 0
(21-8), 21-9)
Hoenig: 5 Aces
Box: 10 Kills
(Mt. Pulaski Tournament)
Lincoln: 2
West Prairie: 0
(25-22, 25-21)
Bloomington CC: 0
West Prairie: 2
(25-17, 25-20)
*Bronze Pool Championship
Eastland: 0
West Prairie: 2
(25-18, 25-22)
Peyton Bowman: All-Tournament Team
(Mercer County Tournament)
Midland: 0
Illini West: 2
(25-17, 25-19)
Duffy: 26 Digs
McDowell: 11 Kills
Orion: 2
Illini West: 0
(25-5, 25-19)
Galva: 0
Illini West: 2
(25-7, 25-16)
Duffy: 19 Digs
Sherrard: 2
Illini West: 0
(25-9, 25-21)
McDowell: 8 Kills
Chargers: 4th Place overall
(Fieldcrest Tournament)
Unity: 1
Delavan: 2
(21-25, 25-19, 15-8)
Amanda Schrader: 11 Kills
Fieldcrest: 2
Unity: 1
(25-21, 22-25, 15-13)
Kaylee Nichols: 22 Assists
Woodland: 0
Unity: 2
(25-22, 25-18)
Addison Miller: 9 Kills
St. Bede Academy: 1
Unity: 2
(21-25, 25-18, 17-15)
Amanda Schrader: 14 Kills
Mustangs: 5th Place overall
(8-6)
**High School Golf, Girls**
(Macomb Invite)
1) Macomb: 380
2) QND: 381
3) Pittsfield: 383
**High School Cross Country**
(Peoria Notre Dame Invite)
10th Place: Lydia Kurfman (18:05)
(Fulton Invite)
*Top Area Boys Team Result
Palymra: 9th Place
*Top Individual Boys Result
Ayden Nichols (Hannibal): 3rd Place (16:58)