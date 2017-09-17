Teen driver falls asleep causing crash in Schuyler County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Teen driver falls asleep causing crash in Schuyler County

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A teen driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a crash just south of Rushville, Illinois Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Schuyler County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that around 12: 45 a.m., a juvenile driver was traveling south on Route 67 just south of Rushville when the juvenile fell asleep and hit another car head on.

The sheriff's office says both drivers were looked at by EMS and both refused treatment.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.