Teen driver falls asleep causing crash in Schuyler County

A teen driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a crash just south of Rushville, Illinois Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The Schuyler County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that around 12: 45 a.m., a juvenile driver was traveling south on Route 67 just south of Rushville when the juvenile fell asleep and hit another car head on.

The sheriff's office says both drivers were looked at by EMS and both refused treatment.