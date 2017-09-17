Residents take advantage of drive-thru flu shot clinic

With flu season right around the corner, many residents got a step ahead by getting their shot Sunday at a Drive-Thru clinic.

The Adams County Health Department held its 11th annual drive-thru clinic today at John Wood Community college, making it easy for people like Marilyn Mating.

"You come through the line and they keep directing you," Mating said. "They ask you a few questions at a certain point and then you come right here and they're ready to give me the injection. I'm grateful for this because it's an easy way to do it."

Jerrod Welch with the health department excepted to give around 300 vaccines. He said getting the flu shot now can help prevent the spread of the illness during flu season.

"Its really about those around you and their health," Welch added. "I'm a healthy person and I get the flu shot mainly because I've got young kids around me, I've got people that are elderly around me and it's my responsibility ultimately not to make them sick because I got sick. I can prevent that by just getting a flu shot."

For parents it's easy once they make their way through the line to stop at the gym to get a flu shot for their kids.

"This is a very convenient location," parent Kelly Cook said. "When you have a child like I do, you get to park and come into the gymnasium and they get to you quickly and you get your flu shot and your on your way."

Kelly Cook brought her daughter to the clinic. She said while the vaccine is not a guarantee to not get the flu, it helps her family get back on their feet quicker.

"It's a lot easier to get over and I don't think you get it nearly as bad," Cook said.

The complete Flu Clinic Schedule is below.

Adams County Health Department Flu Clinic Schedule:

Quincy Senior Center: Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m

Liberty School :Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Camp Point High School: Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m

Mendon Grade School:Thursday, Oct. 5 from 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Payson Grade School: Tuesday, Oct 10 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

For an FAQ on flu vaccines provided by the health department, click here.