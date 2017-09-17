Special Olympians take to the lane for bowling competition - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Special Olympians take to the lane for bowling competition

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Bowling pins didn't stand a chance Sunday as Special Olympic Athletes played for a chance to go to sectionals. 

Over 125 bowlers with Area 11 Special Olympic teams competed in the event at Tangerine Bowl in Quincy.

Teams from Western Illinois tried to bowl their way to the next round of competition.

Volunteers with the Quincy University men's basketball team said it was a lot of fun to spend the afternoon with the athletes.  

"It's been a lot of fun," QU Sophomore Ryan Briscoe said. "Their enthusiasm is contagious and it's really fun to watch them bowl."

The West Central Sectional will be November 5th in Galesburg, Illinois.
 

