Police make drug arrest on Iowa man in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police make drug arrest on Iowa man in Quincy

Posted:
Mark A. Gray Mark A. Gray
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County Sheriff's Office made a drug arrest Sunday evening in Quincy. 

Deputies said while patrolling the streets, they were flagged down by a man near 52nd and Maine in Quincy. 

A press release said the deputy was stopped by 55-year-old Mark Gray from Burlington, Iowa, sitting in his vehicle. 

After a short investigation, deputies requested a K-9 from the Quincy Police Department to search the vehicle. 

After a search, deputies found methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Gray was placed in Adams County Jail with no bond. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.