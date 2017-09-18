Police make drug arrest on Iowa man in Quincy

Adams County Sheriff's Office made a drug arrest Sunday evening in Quincy.

Deputies said while patrolling the streets, they were flagged down by a man near 52nd and Maine in Quincy.

A press release said the deputy was stopped by 55-year-old Mark Gray from Burlington, Iowa, sitting in his vehicle.

After a short investigation, deputies requested a K-9 from the Quincy Police Department to search the vehicle.

After a search, deputies found methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gray was placed in Adams County Jail with no bond.