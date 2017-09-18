Police make drug arrest on Iowa man in Quincy

A Missouri agency is cracking down on drug users and violent criminals using government assistance.More >>
Local state representative C.D. Davidsmeyer announced Friday morning he will seek another term in the Illinois General Assembly.More >>
Parents, your kids will be able to enjoy a new addition at Quincy's Madison Park playground. Quincy Park District Officials said the playground for 2 to 5-year-olds was about 20 to 30 years old and needed upgrades...More >>
In celebration of the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution, Quincy University talked about the current state of free speech on college campuses. The political science and criminal Justice departments sponsored a Town Hall Forum for students, staff, and the public.More >>
A Tri-state sheriff's office is using a piece of land that helped make drugs to raise money for its fight against drugs.More >>
Just days after Western Illinois University revealed enrollment dropped 9 percent this semester, school officials said they're working to reverse the trend.More >>
Springfield's mayor says a wooden cross has been set on fire outside a prominent church.More >>
The Adams County Health Department will hold its first flu shot clinic this weekend.More >>
Video gambling machines could be on their way to Westview Golf Course in Quincy.More >>
The color blue lined Maine Street in Quincy Thursday night, as families showed their support for Quincy Public Schools.More >>
