Study: Treating head lice is becoming harder

Demonstration of someone being treated for headlice

If your child comes home with lice, you may have a big challenge on your hands.

A new report from the Journal of Entomology says lice are becoming stronger and more resistant to over the counter treatments.

Jeanie Martin, the Director of Nursing with QPS, said a spike in lice cases around this time could happen because kids are back together in one place.

She said it also spikes in the wintertime when kids are wearing more hats and coats.

Martin said prevention is key because lice are becoming resistant to over-the-counter medication.

"So that you can catch it early because like with most things, the sooner you see that and catch it, the easier it is to treat and get rid of," said Martin.

Martin said they handle lice similar to how they handle a cold.

"You get a cold, you go home, you take care of it then come back to school. I really see head lice like that too." said Martin. "Anybody can get it. You get it, you take care of it. You come back to school."

Martin said if you're child has lice and you're concerned about treatment methods, call your child's healthcare provider or their school nurse to go over options.

There are prescription medications that can work but Martin said the one thing that works every time is using a long-tooth metal comb.