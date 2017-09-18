Fire destroys saw mill - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire destroys saw mill

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A McDonough County saw mill was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to 770 Lancaster Road near Plymouth, Illinois at around 3:00 a.m. 

Fire  officials said the fire was contained to a Morton building full of saw dust, but the building was a total loss.

Officials added no one was injured, but an investigation is ongoing as a cause is still unknown.

