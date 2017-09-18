Macomb man arrested for meth possession

A Macomb man faces a meth possession charge following a traffic stop Friday night, according to authorities.

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said Christopher R. Bigsby, 40, was pulled over for speeding on Highway 67 and 1500 North at 11:30 p.m. He said during the stop, the deputy learned Bigsby's driver's license was revoked.

VanBrooker said during the arrest process, the deputy found a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for meth on Bigsby.

Bigsby was taken to jail on charges of aggravated driving while revoked and possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams.