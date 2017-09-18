Macomb man arrested for meth possession

A Macomb man faces a meth possession charge following a traffic stop Friday night, according to authorities.More >>
The Quincy Police Department was dealing phone issues Monday.More >>
A judge filed an order Monday morning stating there's enough evidence against a former Lee County school owner accused of abuse to move forward with the case.More >>
A local man convicted of elder abuse was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, according to the prosecutor.More >>
Authorities said six people were arrested in a Quincy home Wednesday night on meth charges.More >>
A Hannibal man was sentenced Thursday morning to a total of 37 years in prison on two charges, court records show.More >>
A two-vehicle crash in Schuyler County, Illinois, on Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital, according to Sheriff Bill Redshaw.More >>
Authorities said a Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday in Adams County on meth charges following a traffic stop.More >>
A Quincy man was arrested Monday evening on a meth charge after a search at his residence, according to police.More >>
A second public defender appointed to defend a former Lee County, Iowa, boarding school owner accused of abuse has withdrawn from the case.More >>
