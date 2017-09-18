Case against former school owner moves forward

A judge filed an order Monday morning stating there's enough evidence against a former Lee County school owner accused of abuse to move forward with the case.

Benjamin Trane, who owned the former boarding school Midwest Academy, is accused of mental and sexual abuse against students. He was arrested earlier this month at the Lee County Sheriff's Office after turning himself in.

The order was filed by Judge Michael Shilling and stated "the trial information and minutes of evidence in this matter have been examined by the undersigned and found to contain sufficient evidence, if unexplained, to warrant a conviction in a trial by jury."

The order set Trane's arraignment for Oct. 2.

Trial information was also filed Monday by Iowa Asst. Attorney General Denise Timmins. The document charges Trane with three counts including sexual abuse in the third degree, sexual exploitation by a counselor and child endangerment.

