QPD experiencing phone issues - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPD experiencing phone issues

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Police Department was dealing phone issues Monday.

In a news release, QPD stated people had trouble getting through to the police department. They asked that people call the non-emergency line at 217-222-9360.

QPD reminded that citizens they should call 911 in an emergency.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.