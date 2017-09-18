Shots fired following dispute leads to arrest - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Shots fired following dispute leads to arrest

Posted:
Kutcher Kutcher
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A Fort Madison man was arrested after firing a gun Sunday night following a dispute, according to police.

In a news release, Fort Madison Police Chief Tim Sittig stated officers were called to the 1100 block of Ave. E at approximately 7:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. He stated when officers arrived, witnesses said the person who possibly fired the shots left the area in a black Lincoln LS.

Sittig reported officers located one spent shell casing from the scene. He stated there was no indication that anyone was struck by any rounds fired from the gun.

According to Sittig, witnesses said there was an argument between the alleged shooter and another person.

Sittig stated they identified Russel K. Kutcher, 37, of Fort Madison, as the alleged shooter. He stated Kutcher was questioned and charged with the following:

  • Disorderly conduct
  • Reckless use of a firearm
  • Aggravated assault
  • Carrying weapons
  • Going armed with intent
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon

Sittig stated it appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.