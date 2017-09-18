Shots fired following dispute leads to arrest

A Fort Madison man was arrested after firing a gun Sunday night following a dispute, according to police.

In a news release, Fort Madison Police Chief Tim Sittig stated officers were called to the 1100 block of Ave. E at approximately 7:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. He stated when officers arrived, witnesses said the person who possibly fired the shots left the area in a black Lincoln LS.

Sittig reported officers located one spent shell casing from the scene. He stated there was no indication that anyone was struck by any rounds fired from the gun.

According to Sittig, witnesses said there was an argument between the alleged shooter and another person.

Sittig stated they identified Russel K. Kutcher, 37, of Fort Madison, as the alleged shooter. He stated Kutcher was questioned and charged with the following:

Disorderly conduct

Reckless use of a firearm

Aggravated assault

Carrying weapons

Going armed with intent

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Sittig stated it appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community.