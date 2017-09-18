Gas prices dropping in the Tri-States

With those two hurricanes brewing out in the Atlantic, people are wondering what's next for gas prices.

According to Gas Buddy, Hurricane Harvey brought the biggest gasoline price jump since 2005 with an average of $2.64/gallon for regular unleaded. Prices are slowly coming down right now and drivers are noticing the difference.

"I think they are great," said driver Jared Payne. "I'm a college student and when I have to do my commute every day, I always don't have enough money. Having low gas prices is great, because I don't have to worry about it too much. "

Gas Buddy has predicted that prices could continue to decrease over the next couple of days.

It's too early to tell if the two new hurricanes will have any impact on future prices.