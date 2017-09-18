Hannibal man accused of molesting boy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal man accused of molesting boy

Posted:
Smith Smith
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Hannibal man is accused of molesting a boy on Sunday, according to court documents.

Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton reported Eugene C. Smith was charged with statutory sodomy in the first degree. He said the alleged incident happened in rural Marion County.

Clayton said Smith was being held in Marion County Jail as of Monday.

According to Clayton, Smith has a prior rape conviction out of Shelby County. He stated that if Smith is found guilty, he'll face mandatory life in prison without parole.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.