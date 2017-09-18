Hannibal man accused of molesting boy

A Hannibal man is accused of molesting a boy on Sunday, according to court documents.

Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton reported Eugene C. Smith was charged with statutory sodomy in the first degree. He said the alleged incident happened in rural Marion County.

Clayton said Smith was being held in Marion County Jail as of Monday.

According to Clayton, Smith has a prior rape conviction out of Shelby County. He stated that if Smith is found guilty, he'll face mandatory life in prison without parole.