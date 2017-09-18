2 Keokuk men arrested on drug charges

Authorities said two Keokuk men were arrested on multiple drug charges last week.

In a news release Monday, Lee County Narcotics Task Force Unit Commander Jay Whitaker stated Darryl F. Azbill, 49, and Robert H. Mills, 43, both of 412 N. 9th St., were arrested at their residence Wednesday.

Whitaker stated Azbill was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug house. He stated Mills was charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine less than five grams, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in excess of five grams, drug tax stamp violation, and maintaining a drug house.

Whitaker stated the arrests stemmed from an investigation into allegations of drug use and the distribution of illegal narcotics in the Lee County area.