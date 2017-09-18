New expansion coming to local elementary school

The new lot being sold by the city

The current cafeteria which will be made into a reading center

The lot the city plans to sell to the school

Big changes are planned for a Macomb elementary school, and the city could give the project a big boost.

Lincoln Elementary School will soon be getting a new multipurpose center and will have new options for expansion. The council plans to sell land to the district at a very low price.

Macomb Superintendent Patrick Twomey said there's not enough room for the 600 Kindergarten through 3rd graders in Lincoln Elementary School.

"The current cafeteria is way too small, way too cramped," Twomey said. "When this new addition gets built, we'll actually move the eating area into the old multipurpose room and the current cafeteria will become a reading center."

Twomey said they plan add a new multipurpose room so there can be two P.E. classes at the same time.

"Daily P.E. really became a struggle to how you get that done with 600 kids in such a small space," Twomey added.

Mayor Mike Inman said the city obtained a lot across from the school through back taxes. Inman said the city plans to sell it to the school district for about $2,000, which is the same amount the city paid for it.

"We're now ready to transfer it over to the school district so it can be theirs to maintain and to do with it as they see fit," Inman said.

Twomey said the new project will bring the building out towards the lot, leaving the district several options.

"It could be additional parking," Twomey said. "It could be a new route for parents to come in for pick up and drop off.

Twomey said pick up and drop off has been a hassle for parents, but the new lot could provide an easier way.

"The alley way just to the right is where parents come in for drop off and pick up and it adjoins our parking lot right here," Twomey said. "As we build this new addition, we'll really be looking at that traffic flow to see if we can find a different pattern to help our parents in the mornings."

Twomey expects the complete expansion project to cost $2.8-million, with construction to start by the end of the year.

