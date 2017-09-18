Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins in Macomb now hiring

The new building going up at West Jackson and Sherman Ave.

The new Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins in Macomb is expected to open this fall, but they are hiring right now.

Walls are up at the new building at the corner of West Jackson and Sherman Avenue, which is expected to be open by November.

Kim Pierce with the Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation said the owner is currently look for 60 mostly part-time employees. She said it's nice to see construction on that side of town.

"We're absolutely pleased with it," Pierce said. "West Jackson needs to have some new construction on it so it's good to have the over a million dollar project and the jobs associated with it. Everyone's had a lot of fun with it on social media talking about Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins."

There will be a job fair at the Hampton Inn on October 4th and 5th, and then again on the 13th and 14th for anyone who is interested in applying.

