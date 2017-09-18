National Cave Convention comes to Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

National Cave Convention comes to Hannibal

National Cave Convection is being held in Hannibal
Mark Twain Cave welcomes the National Cave Association on Monday Mark Twain Cave welcomes the National Cave Association on Monday
The group toured the cave on Monday for the opening reception. The group toured the cave on Monday for the opening reception.

The National Cave Association Convention is being held in Hannibal this week for the first time in decades.

The association is expecting over a hundred people representing 50 different caverns across the nation to attend the convention. 

Mark Twain Cave owner, Linda Coleberd, said the last time the convention was held in Hannibal was in 1979. 

"We volunteered a few years ago and this is our year," said Coleberd. "We're ready, we're shining, and we're ready for everybody to come and just enjoy and have a good time"

Coleberd said all the caves support one another. During the conventions, they share their strategies with each other.

