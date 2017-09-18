College students use video technology to expand beyond classroom

Logitech web came used to see each other.

Students learning on the COW, with a powerpoint and video lecture.

A program at Southeastern Community College is expanding to help Lee County students get the training they need without having to travel.

It's called Computer On Wheels or COW. It allows students in Keokuk to take classes on video from instructors who are teaching in Burlington.

Officials said it's just another tool to help students in Lee County.

Students on the Keokuk campus are using new technology to connect with instructors and students 50 miles away.

"I lean towards more of a traditional student," Audrey Shlatter said. "I like to come to the classroom and I like to see my teacher."

Instructors said it's a different way of teaching and they are learning new techniques to benefit students.

"We are able to change the camera from being able to be focused on a person to sharing what's on the computer screen," Trishia Hopper said. "We are working on ways to share what's written on the white board."

Students said the technology has made it easy to use and convenient for their schedule.

They feel like they are in a classroom, they are able to take notes and talk to the teacher as if they were in the room.

"I can raise my hand and say, "Kevin, say, 'Okay, I have a question' and I like it because it's just like any other classroom experience," Shlatter said

Accounting instructor Kevin Rosenberg spoke to me on the computer this afternoon. He's been teaching for 25 years and sees more video lessons in his future.

"I know they are marketing our program to make it accessible to students that have difficulty commuting to any of the sites," Rosenberg said. "Opening those doors is a really important thing that we will use more and more."

Shlatter lives in Kahoka, Missouri said she's having a baby in November and says this program allows her to keep up on her work.

"I won't have to go back and forth, I can stay at home and get everything done in time," Shlatter said.

Officials say students can connect on their phones, tablets, or laptop.

There is normally a handful of students in a class at at time, but officials say you can connect up to 100 people at once.

Officials said to sign up, it's just the normal admissions process. CLICK HERE to learn more.

Officials also said the video learning program will save the college money.

Enrollment staff said the Keokuk and Burlington campuses can work together and it makes easier to schedule classes.

Officials said instructors don't have to travel between campuses and it's just one example of savings for the community college.

"They can attend from their campus and not have to drive the 50 minutes between both locations," Kari Bevans, Enrollment Coordinator said. "It saves them study time, gas money, and it's been a great addition by offering the program."

Campus officials said they've also been able to interview job candidates and attend meetings across the state by using the new system.