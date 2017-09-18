Dreaming of Eight: HTC spikes seeks 8th straight state tourney bid

When a high school team makes it to a state tournament it's a big deal to be one of the final teams in the entire state playing with a chance to become state champions.



Making one state tournament is hard enough but what about eight straight? That is what the Holy Trinity volleyball team is trying to do this season by returning to the state tournament for an eighth consecutive year.



"Every year is different except we have the same goals and same expectations," said head coach Melissa Freesmeier.



"We have different kids every year and they want to be that team. They want to be the team that gets the big crown."



Already with more than 10 wins and just one loss this season the second ranked team in Class 1A will stop at nothing to continue its impressive streak:



"No one deserves to be in the state tournament, you definitely have to work for it<" said senior setter Maya Rashid.



"We're definitely a team that puts in the work every single practice. We practice how we play. We definitely don't deserve it but we want to deserve it." .



The dangerous part about the Crusaders comes from their depth on offense. With weapons like senior setter Maya Rashid and junior hitter Emily Box HTC is fine-tuning its game for another state tournament run.



"I think this year we bring a lot of offense to the table," said Box.



"All around, offensively, we have a lot of back row attacks this year and hopefully we can make that work for us."



Setting up Box for monster kills is Rashid who has been able to form a tight bond with Box that creates a perfect one-two punch for the Crusaders.



"We're very tight, that's for sure<" said Rashid.



"We're constantly working on her getting faster. Even if (Emily) gets a kill that play, we can fix that. We can get it even better and make it a ten-foot kill."



?





