Illinois hoping to create better business environment

Nobis said he thinks more needs to be done.

Governor Bruce Rauner signed legislation on Monday that extended the EDGE tax credit program.

Mike Nobis is the President and CEO of JK Creative Printers & Mailing in Quincy. He said the current business environment of Illinois is a rough one.

"I think for Illinois, things are going to continue to get worse than they are going to get better." Nobis said. "Sure we've got to offer these tax incentives so we can at least keep what we have."

The EDGE Tax Credit Program is designed to encourage businesses in Illinois to expand, and for other businesses to move to the state. Great River Economic Development Foundation President Marcel Wagner said the program can help business in the area.

"It's a very effective tool for us in economic development because it helps us attract not only expansions of existing companies but attract some new businesses as well." Wagner said.

Wagner added that this legislation ultimately provides companies with another reason to operate in Illinois, which is surrounded by states that are competitive when it comes to attracting business.

"If a company is considering expansion now, maybe at this location instead of another location, this could be an incentive that helps them make the decision to keep that expansion here." Wagner said.

Nobis also said that while the tax credits would be appreciated, they are often difficult to obtain, and he thinks more is needed to help businesses like his prosper.

"Something that's going to really make small businesses mine to step out, take that chance, expand." Nobis said. "Right now we're just trying to hold so we're not losing any more and try to play it safe."

The governor's office also added that the legislation aims to bring more transparency, and tax payer protection.

You can view the legislation below.