Aldermen place sunset on Quincy hotel-motel tax ordinance

Money from the hotel-motel tax goes to support several things including the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

Quincy City Council approved changing an ordinance impacting the city's hotel-motel tax Monday, but the mayor says a last minute amendment could cause problems for future administrations.

Council approved the ordinance keeping the tax at 8%, which never sunset as it was supposed to. Before the vote though, Alderman Paul Havermale amended it saying council would review the tax each year. If it is not reviewed, the tax sunsets back to 5%. Mayor Kyle Moore did not like that idea saying putting a sunset on the ordinance got the city into this problem.

Some also didn't like the idea because the tax supports the Oakley-Lindsay Center and the Convention and Visitor's bureau, but Havermale feels they need to show why the city should support them.

"We put pressure on the library every year.," Havermale said. "We put pressure on all of our department heads every year. We put pressure on every entity that we fund to justify their existence every year. I believe this is just a continuation of that."

"Putting things in our code that can trip people up and cause massive revenue shortages to our funding agencies is not the smart way to go," Mayor Kyle Moore said.

Moore says the 8% is a small investment to those agencies that bring $100-million in tourism to the area. Council also approved the same amendment to the home rule sale tax ordinance which was also approved Monday.