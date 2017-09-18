City buys land from QPS district

Quincy aldermen set the groundwork for a South 42nd Street.

Council approved buying 1.7 acres of land from the Quincy Public School District near the school being built on Harrison Street. Officials said the city hasn't said when they plan to build the street, but felt now is the time to buy the right-of-way while they can.

The school will also extend its entrance to public street size to avoid ripping it up when crews build the street later.

"As that area develops, the appraised value is going to go up over time," Planning & Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said. "So if you're going to reserve land for right of way, now's the time to get it when you are paying for it at the raw land value."

The city will cover the additional costs to make the school entrance up to city street specs.