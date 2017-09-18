QPS nearly halfway done with multiple building projects - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS nearly halfway done with multiple building projects

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Public Schools is almost halfway to completing all of its new elementary schools.

Superintendent Roy Webb said on Monday that all schools are either on schedule, or ahead of schedule.

Both the 48th Street site, and North 12th Street site are 40% finished.

He also said that the district will send the Harrison site out to bid within the next few weeks.

Bids were previously rejected for being over budget.

"Right now we're just trying to continue like with the Harrison Street site, get that out to bid again, and work through that process, and continue to work with the contractors, and schools and make sure everything's done." Webb said.

Webb also said that all schools should still be finished within the next four years.

