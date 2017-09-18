QPS nearly halfway done with multiple building projects

The district plans to send the Harrison Site out to bid in the next few weeks.

Quincy Public Schools is almost halfway to completing all of its new elementary schools.

Superintendent Roy Webb said on Monday that all schools are either on schedule, or ahead of schedule.

Both the 48th Street site, and North 12th Street site are 40% finished.

Bids were previously rejected for being over budget.

"Right now we're just trying to continue like with the Harrison Street site, get that out to bid again, and work through that process, and continue to work with the contractors, and schools and make sure everything's done." Webb said.

Webb also said that all schools should still be finished within the next four years.