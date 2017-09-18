QPS nearly halfway done with multiple building projects

Bowling pins didn't stand a chance Sunday as Special Olympic Athletes played for a chance to go to sectionals.More >>
A teen driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a crash just south of Rushville Sunday morning, according to authorities.More >>
It was a sight to see today, as Beethoven laced up his sneakers and took part in an event that raises money for music programs in the Tri-States.More >>
Hundreds of residents attended the walk to end Alzheimer's on the Quincy riverfront on Saturday.More >>
More than a week after the Equifax data breach that affected credit for 143 million Americans, officials say many Tri-State residents still don't know what to do.More >>
A Missouri agency is cracking down on drug users and violent criminals using government assistance.More >>
Local state representative C.D. Davidsmeyer announced Friday morning he will seek another term in the Illinois General Assembly.More >>
Parents, your kids will be able to enjoy a new addition at Quincy's Madison Park playground. Quincy Park District Officials said the playground for 2 to 5-year-olds was about 20 to 30 years old and needed upgrades...More >>
In celebration of the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution, Quincy University talked about the current state of free speech on college campuses. The political science and criminal Justice departments sponsored a Town Hall Forum for students, staff, and the public.More >>
A Tri-state sheriff's office is using a piece of land that helped make drugs to raise money for its fight against drugs.More >>
