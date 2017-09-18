Quincy police look to replace AEDs

Quincy Police hope to replace life-saving equipment to make sure it's working in an emergency.

The Police Aldermanic Committee approved replacing three AED defibrillators Monday. This finishes out a four year process to replace 14 defibrillators across the department.

Chief Rob Copley says police are often the first to a scene and need to start help right away.

"We're all in this together," Copley said. "So if all the agencies can help each other, the bottom line is helping and saving public to the extent we can."

The committee also approved buying new "less lethal" bullets and tear gas to replace expiring canisters. Both will go to city council for final approval next week.