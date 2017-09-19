Monday's Area Scores - September 18

**High School Softball**



Palmyra: 6

Highland: 5

Brooke Wilson: 3-4, 3 RBI's



Clark County: 0

Canton: 7

Olivia Jarvis: CG 4-hitter, 7 K's (3-4, 2 RBI's)



Hannibal: 7

Moberly: 3

Olivia Pfeifer: 3-5, RBI





**High School Golf, Boys**



-- Ryder Cup (Round 2)

Quincy High: .5

QND: 6.5

Reis Dreyer/Alex McCulla win 1 up over Jimmie Patterson/TJ Wensing

David Hutson/Jack Leffers win 2 & 1 over Blake Hayden/Parker Campbell

Luke Siebers/Aaron Smith win 2 & 1 over David Kewney/Brock Penn

Reis Dreyer and Jimmie Patterson halved

Alex McCulla beat TJ Wensing 3 & 2

David Huston beat Parker Campbell 3 & 2

Jack Leffers beat Blake Hayden 2 up





**High School Soccer, Boys**



SH-Griffin: 0

QND: 8

Mitchell Murphy/Seth Anderson: 2 goals each

Paul Cornwell/Lucas Eyler: scored 1st career Varsity goals

Raiders: (10-3)



Macomb: 0

Beardstown: 1



Canton: 3

Elsberry: 0

-- Game called at half (weather)

Marty Cobb/Cameron Kirchner/Levi Lindsey: goals





**High School Volleyball**



(IGHSAU)

*Holy Trinity Classic*

-- Championship Match

Fort Madison: 2

2) Holy Trinity: 1

27-29, 21-13, 15-11



-- Pool Play Matches

Keokuk: 0

Holy Trinity: 2

21-6, 21-6



Winfield-Mt. Union: 0

Holy Trinity: 2

21-6, 21-16



Wapello: 0

Holy Trinity: 2

21-19, 21-14



Keokuk: 0

Wapello: 2

21-16, 21-11



Keokuk: 1

Winfield-Mt. Union: 2

13-21, 21-7, 15-7



Central Lee: 0

Fort Madison: 2



New London: 1

Fort Madison: 2



Danville: 0

Fort Madison: 2

21-8, 21-9



(IHSA)

Quincy High: 0

Jacksonville: 2

25-21, 25-19

Kayla Mast: 6 kills, 11 digs



Macomb: 2

West Hancock: 0

25-11, 25-9

Anna Dively: 15 assists

Maggie Vallillo: 10 digs



Central: 0

Payson: 2

25-11, 25-10

Kamryn Flesner: 9 kills

Cassie Eidson: 24 assists



Southeastern: 2

Unity: 0

25-23, 25-15

Abbey Owen: 9 assists

Alyssa Steinkamp: 7 kills, 9 digs



Brown County: 2

Liberty: 1

18-25, 25-11, 25-22

Mariah Markert: 18 kills

Alexis Doyle: 17 digs

Paige Knuffman: 8 kills, 7 digs





**High School Tennis, Girls**



Kirksville: 2

QND: 7



Mexico: 0

Palmyra: 8

Lady Panthers: (10-4)





**IESA, Junior High Baseball**



(Regional Championship)

Quincy Catholic: 4

Quincy Junior High: 9



Abingdon-Avon: 5

Nauvoo-Colusa: 7



Brown County: 4

Pikeland: 5