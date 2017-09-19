Monday's Area Scores - September 18

**High School Softball**
Palmyra: 6
Highland: 5
Brooke Wilson: 3-4, 3 RBI's
Clark County: 0
Canton: 7
Olivia Jarvis: CG 4-hitter, 7 K's (3-4, 2 RBI's)
Hannibal: 7
Moberly: 3
Olivia Pfeifer: 3-5, RBI
**High School Golf, Boys**
-- Ryder Cup (Round 2)
Quincy High: .5
QND: 6.5
Reis Dreyer/Alex McCulla win 1 up over Jimmie Patterson/TJ Wensing
David Hutson/Jack Leffers win 2 & 1 over Blake Hayden/Parker Campbell
Luke Siebers/Aaron Smith win 2 & 1 over David Kewney/Brock Penn
Reis Dreyer and Jimmie Patterson halved
Alex McCulla beat TJ Wensing 3 & 2
David Huston beat Parker Campbell 3 & 2
Jack Leffers beat Blake Hayden 2 up
**High School Soccer, Boys**
SH-Griffin: 0
QND: 8
Mitchell Murphy/Seth Anderson: 2 goals each
Paul Cornwell/Lucas Eyler: scored 1st career Varsity goals
Raiders: (10-3)
Macomb: 0
Beardstown: 1
Canton: 3
Elsberry: 0
-- Game called at half (weather)
Marty Cobb/Cameron Kirchner/Levi Lindsey: goals
**High School Volleyball**
(IGHSAU)
*Holy Trinity Classic*
-- Championship Match
Fort Madison: 2
2) Holy Trinity: 1
27-29, 21-13, 15-11
-- Pool Play Matches
Keokuk: 0
Holy Trinity: 2
21-6, 21-6
Winfield-Mt. Union: 0
Holy Trinity: 2
21-6, 21-16
Wapello: 0
Holy Trinity: 2
21-19, 21-14
Keokuk: 0
Wapello: 2
21-16, 21-11
Keokuk: 1
Winfield-Mt. Union: 2
13-21, 21-7, 15-7
Central Lee: 0
Fort Madison: 2
New London: 1
Fort Madison: 2
Danville: 0
Fort Madison: 2
21-8, 21-9
(IHSA)
Quincy High: 0
Jacksonville: 2
25-21, 25-19
Kayla Mast: 6 kills, 11 digs
Macomb: 2
West Hancock: 0
25-11, 25-9
Anna Dively: 15 assists
Maggie Vallillo: 10 digs
Central: 0
Payson: 2
25-11, 25-10
Kamryn Flesner: 9 kills
Cassie Eidson: 24 assists
Southeastern: 2
Unity: 0
25-23, 25-15
Abbey Owen: 9 assists
Alyssa Steinkamp: 7 kills, 9 digs
Brown County: 2
Liberty: 1
18-25, 25-11, 25-22
Mariah Markert: 18 kills
Alexis Doyle: 17 digs
Paige Knuffman: 8 kills, 7 digs
**High School Tennis, Girls**
Kirksville: 2
QND: 7
Mexico: 0
Palmyra: 8
Lady Panthers: (10-4)
**IESA, Junior High Baseball**
(Regional Championship)
Quincy Catholic: 4
Quincy Junior High: 9
Abingdon-Avon: 5
Nauvoo-Colusa: 7
Brown County: 4
Pikeland: 5
