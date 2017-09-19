Respiratory virus affecting children

Children, especially in the Midwest, are getting sick because of a certain respiratory virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has reported outbreaks of the enterovirus d68 in ten different states including all three of the Tri-States. Doctors at SIU Family Medicine in Quincy said those reports are troubling.

Dr. Ayaaz Habibullah with SIU said there are many different types of the enterovirus. He said this particular variety is less common but could be more dangerous, especially for children.

He says the virus causes cold like symptoms, but the symptoms could be worse.

Most people only have mild symptoms but Dr. Habibullah said some infections can be serious.

"When a virus attacks your body, it weakens your immune system," said Habibullah. "So, you're more likely to get other types of illnesses and things of that nature. You may catch the flu, things like that. It sets off a chain of reaction basically of things that could happen."

Dr. Habibullah said most enteroviruses occur during the summer and fall.

"So I do think it's becoming kind of an issue but mainly because we kind of forget to practice the simple things that prevent the transmission of the viruses."

Dr. Habibullah says those simple things include washing your hands and avoiding contact with those who are sick.