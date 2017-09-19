Quincy's 12th Street to be closed temporarily - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The City of Quincy announced a portion of 12th Street will be closed for a couple of days beginning Wednesday.

In a news release, the city stated the street will be closed between Payson Avenue and Ohio Street beginning Wednesday at 7 a.m. The street will be reopened Thursday, but a specific time was not reported.

Officials said the street is being closed to allow crews to repair a failed sewer line in the area.

Drivers are reminded to be careful around the construction.

