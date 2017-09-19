Quincy University's overall enrollment declines

Quincy University officials announced a dip in overall enrollment for the fall term on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the university's overall enrollment for Fall 2017 was down 6 percent compared to last fall. It states the overall enrollment this fall is 1,098.

“We have come through a difficult time this past year and as a part of the recovery process we fully expected this incoming class to be smaller than last year,” QU President Phil Conover stated. “Looking to the future we have several new initiatives in place both locally and throughout the region that will put us on good ground to begin growing our enrollment.”

The drop in enrollment comes amid the university's financial struggles. Since jobs and courses were cut last year, former president Robert Gervasi has left the university and Conover became his permanent replacement recently.

QU is the only Illinois higher institution to experience a drop in enrollment. Western Illinois University was among the universities experiencing a dip after announcing a 9 percent drop itself.

According to the news release, QU is working with a national marketing company to re-brand the university.