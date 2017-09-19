Illinois reports first West Nile-related death of 2017

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a Kankakee County resident's death was first West Nile-related casualty of the year in the state.

IDPH stated in a news release that the Illinois resident died earlier this month.

“Although we will soon start seeing cooler weather, West Nile virus is still a concern,” IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah stated. “It’s important for everyone to continue taking precautions like using insect repellent, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn.”

The first 2017 human case of the West Nile virus was reported by IDPH on July 20. IDPH was reporting 37 human cases in Illinois as of this publication.

Last year, IDPH report 155 human cases, which included six deaths.

Officials said the virus is transmitted through a mosquito bite. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches and may last for a few days to a few weeks.

IDPH reported four out five human cases don't involve any symptoms.

IDPH offered the following tips:

Minimize being outdoors when mosquitoes transmitting West Nile virus are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

Eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, such as old tires, buckets and other receptacles, or refresh the water in bird baths, flowerpots and wading pools every couple days.

You can find more information here.