Illinois reports first West Nile-related death of 2017

Quincy Police hope to replace life saving equipment to make sure it's working in an emergency.More >>
Quincy Public Schools is almost halfway to completing all of its new elementary schools.More >>
With those two hurricanes brewing out in the Atlantic,.people are wondering what's next for gas prices. According to Gas Buddy, Hurricane Harvey brought the biggest gasoline price jump since 2005 with an average of two-dollars and sixty-four cents for regular unleaded.More >>
The new Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins in Macomb is expected to open this fall, but they are hiring right now.More >>
The National Cave Association Convention is being held in Hannibal this week fir the first time in decades. The association is expecting over a hundred people representing 50 different caverns across the nation to attend the convention.More >>
A program at Southeastern Community College is expanding to help Lee County students get the training they need without having to travel.More >>
Authorities said two Keokuk men were arrested on multiple drug charges last week.More >>
A Fort Madison man was arrested after firing a gun Sunday night following a dispute, according to police.More >>
A Hannibal man is accused of molesting a boy on Sunday, according to court documents.More >>
A Macomb man faces a meth possession charge following a traffic stop Friday night, according to authorities.More >>
