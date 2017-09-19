Death penalty sought in Brokes case

Prosecutors said in a new release Tuesday they will seek the death penalty against a Hannibal man accused of murder.

Timothy Brokes is accused of murdering Brittany Gauch and injuring her husband, Aaron, in January of 2016. Police said Aaron Gauch was found seriously injured in a driveway before later finding his wife dead in a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Brokes was taken into custody the following day after an officer-involved shooting that left an officer inured. He faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton and special assistant prosecutor Talley Kendrick filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty on Tuesday.

“I announced from the start of this case that all options were on the table, including the death penalty," Clayton stated. "The defendant was examined and found competent to proceed to trial. Once that stage was met, my office consulted with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. Based upon that consultation and additional information learned over the course of the ongoing investigation of the defendant, the decision was made to seek the death penalty.”

The document states that the prosecution intends to prove one or more of the following:

The offense was committed by a person who has one or more serious assaultive criminal convictions [Section 565.032.2(1)]; specifically, That on or about November 7, 2001, the defendant pleaded guilty to the felony offense of Armed Robbery in the Circuit Court of Madison County, Illinois, case number 00-CF-2856; and

That on or about June 16, 1998, the defendant pleaded guilty to the felony offense of Unlawful Use of a Weapon in the Circuit Court of Marion County, Missouri, case number 10146-98 The murder in the first degree offense was committed while the offender was engaged in the commission or attempted commission of another unlawful homicide [Section 565.032.2(2)]. Specifically, the State alleges that defendant attempted to kill Aaron Gauch and following the commission of that attempt, defendant murdered Brittany Gauch. The murder in the first degree knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person by means of a weapon or device that would normally be hazardous to the lives of more than one person [Section 565.032.2(3)]. Specifically, the State alleges that defendant murdered Brittany Gauch while her two (2) year old child was in the house and the child was at risk of being shot or injured when Brittany Gauch was shot and killed with a firearm. The murder in the first degree was outrageously or wantonly vile, horrible or inhuman in that it involved torture, or depravity of mind [Section 565.032.2(7)]. Specifically, the State alleges that: the victim was murdered in the presence of Brittany Gauch’s two (2) year old child and the child was left alone with her mother’s dead body; and

the murder of Brittany Gauch involved serious physical abuse; [St. v. Sloan, 756 S.W. 2d 503 (1988)]; and

the attempts to avoid responsibility both before and after the crime indicate the defendant lacks remorse. [St. v. Sloan, 756 S.W. 2d at 503 (1988)]. The murdered individual was a witness or potential witness in any past or pending investigation or past or pending prosecution, and was killed as a result of his or her status as a witness or potential witness [Section 565.032.2(12)]. Specifically, the State alleges that the defendant returned to Brittany Gauch’s residence to kill her to prevent her from testifying as a witness against the defendant. Brittany Gauch was the last person who saw Aaron Gauch and defendant together on the evening of the assault against Aaron Gauch. The murder was committed for the purpose of concealing or attempting to conceal a felony offense defined in chapter 195 or 579 [Section 565.032.2(15)]. Specifically, the State alleges that the defendant was engaged in or involved in the conspiracy of the manufacture, distribution and/or possession of methamphetamine and the assault on Aaron Gauch and murder of Brittany Gauch were done so to conceal the drug related offense(s). The murder was committed for the purpose of causing or attempting to cause a person to refrain from initiating or aiding in the prosecution of a felony offense defined in chapter 195 or 579 [Section 565.032.2(16)]. Specifically, the State alleges that Brittany Gauch had firsthand knowledge of defendant’s involvement or conspiracy of manufacture, distribution and/or possession of methamphetamine and she was murdered to prevent her from aiding in any prosecution against defendant.

Clayton stated that "under Missouri law in a first-degree murder case, if certain aggravating circumstances are proven beyond a reasonable doubt, the judge or jury will determine if the defendant is eligible to be sentenced to death."

Brokes was deemed "legally competent to proceed" during an August hearing. The case set for a status hearing on Oct. 2.