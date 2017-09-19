Illinois HS Football Rankings: West Hancock stays put, Brown Cou - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois HS Football Rankings: West Hancock stays put, Brown County moves up

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
School                                            W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lincoln-Way  East  (12)      4-0      129    1     
  2.  Maine  South                          4-0      112    2     
  3.  Homewood-Flossmoor            4-0      99      3     
  4.  Loyola                                    3-1      79      4     
  5.  Marist  (1)                            4-0      73      6     
  6.  Lyons                                      4-0      68      5     
  7.  Naperville  Central            4-0      67      7     
  8.  Barrington                            4-0      38      9     
  9.  Naperville  North                4-0      27      10   
10.  Huntley                                  3-1      8        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Stevenson 6, Hinsdale Central 4, St. Charles East 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1. 

Class 7A
School                                        W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lake  Zurich  (9)              (4-0)      133    1     
  2.  East  St.  Louis  (5)        (3-1)      127    2     
  3.  Glenbard  West                  (3-1)      110    3     
  4.  Normal  Community            (4-0)      95      4     
  5.  Batavia                              (4-0)      82      5     
  6.  Chicago  Mt.  Carmel        (3-1)      63      6     
  7.  Benet                                  (3-1)      50      8     
  8.  Hoffman  Estates              (4-0)      39      T10 
  9.  St.  Rita                            (3-1)      29      9     
10.  Lincoln-Way  Central      (3-0)      23      T10 
   Others receiving votes: Rockford Auburn 8, St. Charles North 5, Willowbrook 2, Fenwick 2, Jacobs 1, Wheaton North 1. 

Class 6A
School                                                                        W-L          Pts          Prv 
  1.  Prairie  Ridge  (15)                                        (4-0)      150          1     
  2.  Cary-Grove                                                        (3-1)      134          2     
  3.  DeKalb                                                                (4-0)      118          3     
  4.  Nazareth                                                            (4-0)      102          4     
  5.  Montini                                                              (3-1)      81            6     
  6.  Sacred  Heart-Griffin  (Springfield)        (4-0)      69            7     
  7.  Crete-Monee                                                      (3-1)      65            8     
  8.  Danville                                                            (4-0)      36            9     
  9.  Normal  West                                                      (3-1)      32            5     
10.  Lakes  Community                                              (4-0)      12          NR   
   Others receiving votes: Riverside-Brookfield 11, Lemont 10, Oak Lawn Richards 2, St. Laurence 2, Peoria Central 1. 

Class 5A
School                                    W-L        Pts            Prv 
  1.  Phillips  (12)              (4-0)    138            1     
  2.  Sterling  (2)                (4-0)    128            2     
  3.  Highland                        (4-0)    106            3     
  4.  Dunlap                            (4-0)    92              4     
  5.  Decatur  MacArthur      (4-0)    87              5     
  6.  Morton                            (4-0)    54              7     
  7.  Washington                    (3-1)    53              6     
  8.  Antioch                          (4-0)    45            T10 
  9.  Centralia                      (3-1)    28              9     
10.  Hillcrest                      (3-1)    17            T10 
   Others receiving votes: Triad 15, Rich Central 3, Richwoods 3, Rochelle 1. 

Class 4A
School                                        W-L        Pts            Prv 
  1.  Rochester  (14)                (4-0)    140            1     
  2.  Althoff  Catholic            (4-0)    113            2     
  3.  Herscher                            (4-0)    107            3     
  4.  Johnsburg                          (4-0)    98              4     
  5.  Morris                                (4-0)    89              5     
  6.  Dixon                                  (4-0)    79              6     
  7.  Coal  City                          (4-0)    40              9     
  8.  Effingham                          (3-1)    38              8     
  9.  Rock  Island  Alleman      (3-1)    32              10   
10.  Geneseo                              (3-1)    18            NR   
   Others receiving votes: Raby 6, Taylorville 5, Genoa-Kingston 2, Herrin 2, Canton 1. 

Class 3A
School                                                          W-L          Pts          Prv 
  1.  IC  Catholic  (12)                              (3-1)      143          1     
  2.  Tolono  Unity  (1)                              (4-0)      130          2     
  3.  Monticello  (1)                                  (4-0)      119          3     
  4.  Williamsville  (1)                            (4-0)      114          4     
  5.  Byron                                                    (4-0)      86            5     
  6.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic      (4-0)      66            7     
  7.  Carlinville                                        (4-0)      65            6     
  8.  Decatur  St.  Teresa                          (4-0)      42            8     
  9.  Elmwood-Brimfield                            (4-0)      37            9     
10.  Breese  Central                                  (4-0)      8            NR   
   Others receiving votes: Vandalia 7, North-Mac 4, Lisle 2, Anna-Jonesboro 1, Peotone 1. 

Class 2A
School                                                            W-L          Pts          Prv 
  1.  Sterling  Newman  (13)                        (4-0)      148          1     
  2.  Deer  Creek-Mackinaw  (1)                  (4-0)      127          2     
  3.  Farmington                                            (4-0)      118          3     
  4.  Hamilton  West  Hancock                      (4-0)      95            4     
  5.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley  (1)      (4-0)      93            5     
  6.  Chicago  (Hope)  Academy                    (4-0)      75            6     
  7.  Westville                                              (4-0)      49            7     
  8.  Downs  Tri-Valley                                (3-1)      29            10   
  9.  Maroa-Forsyth                                      (3-1)      28            8     
10.  Alton  Marquette                                  (4-0)      21          NR   
   Others receiving votes: Rockridge 20, Bismarck-Henning 11, Trenton Wesclin 4, Pana 4, Orion 3. 

Class 1A
School                                                        W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lena-Winslow  (13)                          (4-0)      142    1     
  2.  Tuscola  (2)                                      (4-0)      134    2     
  3.  Forreston                                          (3-1)      115    3     
  4.  Ottawa  Marquette                            (4-0)      88      6     
  5.  Mt.  Sterling  (Brown  County)      (4-0)      71      7     
  6.  Fulton                                                (3-1)      52      4     
  (tie)  Athens                                          (4-0)      52      10   
  8.  Annawan-Wethersfield                    (3-1)      49      9     
  9.  Eastland-Pearl  City                      (3-1)      39      5     
10.  Shelbyville                                      (3-1)      26      8     
   Others receiving votes: Carrollton 21, Aquin 19, Princeville 7, Moweaqua Central A&M 6, Red Hill 4. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.