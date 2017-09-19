Illinois HS Football Rankings: West Hancock stays put, Brown County moves up

Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll



The Associated Press



Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:



Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (12) 4-0 129 1

2. Maine South 4-0 112 2

3. Homewood-Flossmoor 4-0 99 3

4. Loyola 3-1 79 4

5. Marist (1) 4-0 73 6

6. Lyons 4-0 68 5

7. Naperville Central 4-0 67 7

8. Barrington 4-0 38 9

9. Naperville North 4-0 27 10

10. Huntley 3-1 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Stevenson 6, Hinsdale Central 4, St. Charles East 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.



Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lake Zurich (9) (4-0) 133 1

2. East St. Louis (5) (3-1) 127 2

3. Glenbard West (3-1) 110 3

4. Normal Community (4-0) 95 4

5. Batavia (4-0) 82 5

6. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3-1) 63 6

7. Benet (3-1) 50 8

8. Hoffman Estates (4-0) 39 T10

9. St. Rita (3-1) 29 9

10. Lincoln-Way Central (3-0) 23 T10

Others receiving votes: Rockford Auburn 8, St. Charles North 5, Willowbrook 2, Fenwick 2, Jacobs 1, Wheaton North 1.



Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Prairie Ridge (15) (4-0) 150 1

2. Cary-Grove (3-1) 134 2

3. DeKalb (4-0) 118 3

4. Nazareth (4-0) 102 4

5. Montini (3-1) 81 6

6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4-0) 69 7

7. Crete-Monee (3-1) 65 8

8. Danville (4-0) 36 9

9. Normal West (3-1) 32 5

10. Lakes Community (4-0) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Riverside-Brookfield 11, Lemont 10, Oak Lawn Richards 2, St. Laurence 2, Peoria Central 1.



Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Phillips (12) (4-0) 138 1

2. Sterling (2) (4-0) 128 2

3. Highland (4-0) 106 3

4. Dunlap (4-0) 92 4

5. Decatur MacArthur (4-0) 87 5

6. Morton (4-0) 54 7

7. Washington (3-1) 53 6

8. Antioch (4-0) 45 T10

9. Centralia (3-1) 28 9

10. Hillcrest (3-1) 17 T10

Others receiving votes: Triad 15, Rich Central 3, Richwoods 3, Rochelle 1.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (14) (4-0) 140 1

2. Althoff Catholic (4-0) 113 2

3. Herscher (4-0) 107 3

4. Johnsburg (4-0) 98 4

5. Morris (4-0) 89 5

6. Dixon (4-0) 79 6

7. Coal City (4-0) 40 9

8. Effingham (3-1) 38 8

9. Rock Island Alleman (3-1) 32 10

10. Geneseo (3-1) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Raby 6, Taylorville 5, Genoa-Kingston 2, Herrin 2, Canton 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (12) (3-1) 143 1

2. Tolono Unity (1) (4-0) 130 2

3. Monticello (1) (4-0) 119 3

4. Williamsville (1) (4-0) 114 4

5. Byron (4-0) 86 5

6. Bloomington Central Catholic (4-0) 66 7

7. Carlinville (4-0) 65 6

8. Decatur St. Teresa (4-0) 42 8

9. Elmwood-Brimfield (4-0) 37 9

10. Breese Central (4-0) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Vandalia 7, North-Mac 4, Lisle 2, Anna-Jonesboro 1, Peotone 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sterling Newman (13) (4-0) 148 1

2. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (1) (4-0) 127 2

3. Farmington (4-0) 118 3

4. Hamilton West Hancock (4-0) 95 4

5. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) (4-0) 93 5

6. Chicago (Hope) Academy (4-0) 75 6

7. Westville (4-0) 49 7

8. Downs Tri-Valley (3-1) 29 10

9. Maroa-Forsyth (3-1) 28 8

10. Alton Marquette (4-0) 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Rockridge 20, Bismarck-Henning 11, Trenton Wesclin 4, Pana 4, Orion 3.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (13) (4-0) 142 1

2. Tuscola (2) (4-0) 134 2

3. Forreston (3-1) 115 3

4. Ottawa Marquette (4-0) 88 6

5. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (4-0) 71 7

6. Fulton (3-1) 52 4

(tie) Athens (4-0) 52 10

8. Annawan-Wethersfield (3-1) 49 9

9. Eastland-Pearl City (3-1) 39 5

10. Shelbyville (3-1) 26 8

Others receiving votes: Carrollton 21, Aquin 19, Princeville 7, Moweaqua Central A&M 6, Red Hill 4.