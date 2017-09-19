Tri-State school districts dealing with sub teacher shortage

Tri-State school districts are scrambling to find substitute teachers to put in your kids' classrooms.

Teachers at Payson High School are often giving up their planning and lunch periods to cover classes because the lack of subs is a growing issue.

When there are no subs to cover a class, teachers like Lisa Lawler at Payson High School have to give up prep periods, which can be a hassle.

"They send out a request, usually during our planning time saying do you want to give up your planning period," Lawler said. "We do get paid extra for that, but I wouldn't want to do it everyday."

Even Principal Dawn VanCamp steps in to cover classes.

"On those days, we just have to be willing to be very flexible," VanCamp said. "Whether it is me stepping into a classroom for 2 or 3 periods, or another teacher covering."

VanCamp said having a sub would allow teachers to better focus on their classes and save the district money.

"After two hours, realistically, it becomes a money issue," VanCamp said. "It's actually cheaper to pay a substitute teacher to come in for a half day than it is to pay our staff members."

Lawler said being short on subs has become a growing problem in recent years and it's hard to pinpoint why.

"I think sometimes subs can be scared of what they're going to come into," Lawler said. "I think they might be a little worried about what discipline issues they are going to come in and have."

VanCamp said piecing teachers together hour by hour limits how much students learn, but she said the new Chrome books every student has helps make sure class time isn't wasted.

"A lot of teachers have done some lesson prepping that if they're absent, the kids can actually get on and do a lesson via the chrome book," VanCamp added. "We want to make sure their learning absolutely everyday they come here."

For more information on how to become a sub, click HERE.






