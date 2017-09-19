Tri-State school districts dealing with sub teacher shortage

Quincy aldermen set the groundwork for a South 42nd Street.More >>
Quincy aldermen set the groundwork for a South 42nd Street.More >>
Quincy Police hope to replace life saving equipment to make sure it's working in an emergency.More >>
Quincy Police hope to replace life saving equipment to make sure it's working in an emergency.More >>
Quincy Public Schools is almost halfway to completing all of its new elementary schools.More >>
Quincy Public Schools is almost halfway to completing all of its new elementary schools.More >>
Governor Bruce Rauner signed legislation on Monday that extended the EDGE tax credit program.More >>
Governor Bruce Rauner signed legislation on Monday that extended the EDGE tax credit program.More >>
With those two hurricanes brewing out in the Atlantic,.people are wondering what's next for gas prices. According to Gas Buddy, Hurricane Harvey brought the biggest gasoline price jump since 2005 with an average of two-dollars and sixty-four cents for regular unleaded.More >>
With those two hurricanes brewing out in the Atlantic,.people are wondering what's next for gas prices. According to Gas Buddy, Hurricane Harvey brought the biggest gasoline price jump since 2005 with an average of two-dollars and sixty-four cents for regular unleaded.More >>
Big changes are planned for a Macomb elementary school, and the city could give the project a big boost.More >>
Big changes are planned for a Macomb elementary school, and the city could give the project a big boost.More >>
The new Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins in Macomb is expected to open this fall, but they are hiring right now.More >>
The new Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins in Macomb is expected to open this fall, but they are hiring right now.More >>
The National Cave Association Convention is being held in Hannibal this week fir the first time in decades. The association is expecting over a hundred people representing 50 different caverns across the nation to attend the convention.More >>
The National Cave Association Convention is being held in Hannibal this week fir the first time in decades. The association is expecting over a hundred people representing 50 different caverns across the nation to attend the convention.More >>
A program at Southeastern Community College is expanding to help Lee County students get the training they need without having to travel.More >>
A program at Southeastern Community College is expanding to help Lee County students get the training they need without having to travel.More >>