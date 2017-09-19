Stores ready to cash in during Halloween - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Stores ready to cash in during Halloween

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Shelves of Halloween decorations
Costumes for Halloween
Candy for sale during Halloween season
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The National Retail Federation said Americans spent $8.4-billion on Halloween last year, and local stores are hoping to cash in again this year.

Managers at Shopko in Quincy said they started stocking the shelves with costumes, candy and decorations at the end of August. Assistant manager Sheila Etter said say they expect to sell a lot of Star Wars and Marvel Super Hero costumes, but one of the fastest growing trends is house lights and decorations.

"People always put up Christmas lights, but Halloween is becoming more and more popular with the yard ornaments and decorating their houses," Etter said.. "We have a lot of animated skeletons, witches and ghouls this year."

Etter said they usually get their biggest Halloween rush the weekend before the holiday.

