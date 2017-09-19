Hannibal woman injured in crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Hannibal woman was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Hannibal woman was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Prosecutors said in a new release Tuesday they will seek the death penalty against a Hannibal man accused of murder.More >>
Prosecutors said in a new release Tuesday they will seek the death penalty against a Hannibal man accused of murder.More >>
Authorities said two Keokuk men were arrested on multiple drug charges last week.More >>
Authorities said two Keokuk men were arrested on multiple drug charges last week.More >>
A Fort Madison man was arrested after firing a gun Sunday night following a dispute, according to police.More >>
A Fort Madison man was arrested after firing a gun Sunday night following a dispute, according to police.More >>
A Hannibal man is accused of molesting a boy on Sunday, according to court documents.More >>
A Hannibal man is accused of molesting a boy on Sunday, according to court documents.More >>
A Macomb man faces a meth possession charge following a traffic stop Friday night, according to authorities.More >>
A Macomb man faces a meth possession charge following a traffic stop Friday night, according to authorities.More >>
The Quincy Police Department was dealing phone issues Monday.More >>
The Quincy Police Department was dealing phone issues Monday.More >>
A judge filed an order Monday morning stating there's enough evidence against a former Lee County school owner accused of abuse to move forward with the case.More >>
A judge filed an order Monday morning stating there's enough evidence against a former Lee County school owner accused of abuse to move forward with the case.More >>
A local man convicted of elder abuse was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, according to the prosecutor.More >>
A local man convicted of elder abuse was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, according to the prosecutor.More >>
Authorities said six people were arrested in a Quincy home Wednesday night on meth charges.More >>
Authorities said six people were arrested in a Quincy home Wednesday night on meth charges.More >>