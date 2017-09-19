Hannibal woman injured in crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Hannibal woman was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

MSHP reported the crash happened at 12:40 p.m. on Quarry Lane, about five miles south of Hannibal.

The crash report stated Laila D. Ritter traveled off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. It stated the vehicle then came to a rest on its wheels.

The report stated Ritter, 24, was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, with moderate injuries.

Ritter was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

